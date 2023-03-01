'I'm Humbled': Rani Mukerji on the Success of 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' Trailer
The trailer for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' received positive feedback from both audiences and critics.
Rani Mukerji is making a comeback on the big screen with filmmaker Ashima Chibber's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film's trailer was released earlier in February and received positive feedback from both audiences and critics.
In a recent interview, Mukerji reacted to the overwhelming response that the trailer has received and also opened up about the idea behind the film.
Mukerji shared in a media statement, "The reactions to the trailer have been too special and overwhelming, to say the least... I’m very humbled seeing the love pouring in from the world over, from my fans, people who have watched the trailer on social media, my own industry colleagues, friends, and family. In my entire career, this is probably the first time I am witnessing so much love and emotion of this kind for my work!! The last I remember this had happened was during Black! Very rarely do we get to see such unanimous reactions for a trailer. To see people get teary-eyed and cry after seeing the trailer of a film is again never heard of before."
Talking about the film, she further added, "Somewhere they are connecting to the helplessness of a mother and are getting angered by the injustice. I am witnessing these kinds of reactions for the very first time. It baffles them that it’s a true story! I am really happy and hopeful that if the trailer can move them to this degree, they will definitely be moved to see Debika's cathartic journey in the film. So keeping my fingers crossed for the 17th of March as the film hits the theatre. It needs all the love from everyone everywhere, so hoping and praying it finds its audience in large numbers."
Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is inspired by true events. As per the film's synopsis, the film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will hit the silver screens on 3 March.
