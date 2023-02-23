Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani Mukerji Fights For Her Kids In New Drama
'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is releasing in cinemas on 17 March 2023.
The trailer for Rani Mukerji's film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway dropped on Thursday, 23 February 2023. The film is inspired by true events and is directed by Ashima Chibber.
The trailer gives us a peek into the heartbreaking tale of an immigrant Indian mother who is fighting against the Norwegian foster care system to bring back her children home. Her two kids were taken away from her beacuse she feeds her kids by hand, and sleeps with them in the same bed amongst other reasons. She moves courts in Norway to reunite with her children. However, the latter part of the trailer is in complete contrast with the rosy picture Rani's character paints about their life in Norway.
Karan Johar also took to Instagram to praise the film, he said, "I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film…Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date … to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother …. "
"I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film… bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far ( props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai… in cinemas 17th March 2023," he added.
The film is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment and it is shot in Estonia and in some parts of India.
