‘My Mom Was Terrified When I Was Threatened With Rape, Death': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza started her acting journey in 2001 after winning the title of Femina Miss India Asia Pacific in 2000. The actor, who has been a part of films like Rehna Hain Mere Dil Mein, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and recently Dhak Dhak, spoke to The Quint for our show Tell Me All.

Dia spoke about dealing with tragedies at a young age, why she took a break from acting, the work environment in the industry when she started out, the need to protect herself in the early days of her career, receiving rape and death threats, how sexist the films were in the commercial space, and more.