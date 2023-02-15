'Greatest Gift': Dia Mirza Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Husband Vaibhav
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on 15 February 2021.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt note for her husband Vaibhav Rekhi on their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday, 15 February 2023. Sharing a gorgeous wedding video, she wrote, "Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of all time—eternal love and our beautiful children."
In continuation of the post, she wrote, Sitaaron ke aage jahaan aur bhi hai;
Humare ishq mein imtihaan aur bhi hai...Abhi tho naapi hai muthi bhar zameen; Aage aasman aur bhi hai...“ The beautiful poem loosely translates to, "there is a place beyond the stars, we have many more hurdles to cross, I have only just measured a fist full of soil, we have the sky to measure too."
She also wrote, in the same post, "Happy Anniversary Husband."
In the video, we can see the happy couple saying their vows out loud as the guests look on.
Dia and Vaibhav are parents to their daughter Samaira from the latter’s first marriage and their son Avyaan.
The couple's wedding was an eco-friendly, sustainable wedding.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Dia Mirza
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.