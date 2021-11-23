Parents Need Responsible Earthlings For Their Children's Future: Dia Mirza

The death knell for our planet grows louder. The warning signs are not about the future anymore, it is about the present that we are living in.

The toxicity in environment is so severe, that it is not only affecting the existing population but also our unborn children.

According to WHO data, air pollution kills about 7 million people worldwide each year. In India alone, as many as 980,000 deaths occurred in the year 2019 because of air pollution.

In this podcast, actor, producer, and activist Dia Mirza shares the story of her pregnancy that was complicated by a bacterial infection leading to her extremely prematurely born baby staying away in a Neonatal ICU for months from birth.

"My baby is now a part of a planet where temperatures are rising by the day, heat waves and other extreme weather events arrive unexpectedly, and with more intensity. Avyaan was born into a world where water, soil and air can all be poisonous," the Goodwill Ambassador of UNEP says.

"When we say we want a better future for our children, we cannot escape the question of what we are doing today, right this minute, to fix it," she says.

Tune in!