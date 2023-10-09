ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Dhak Dhak' Trailer: Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Embark on an Adventurous Bike Trip

'Dhak Dhak', which is Taapsee Pannu's maiden production, will hit the big screens on 13 October.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
The official trailer for actor-producer Taapsee Pannu's maiden production, Dhak Dhak, was released on 9 October. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles.

The trailer introduces us to four ordinary women, dealing with various issues, who embark on an extraordinary journey on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La.

Have a look at the film's official trailer here:

Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja.

Dhak Dhak will hit the big screens on 13 October.

Topics:  Dia Mirza   Taapsee Pannu   Ratna Pathak 

