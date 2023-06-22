‘My Heart Soars with Pride’: Mahesh Bhatt on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Heart of Stone’ Debut

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently reacted to his daughter-actor Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Tom Harper directorial.
In a recent interview, Bhatt shared that his "heart soars with pride" for Alia.
In his conversation with ETimes, Mahesh shared, "My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who's who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being pygmied by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don't feel slighted or lesser in any way when it comes to international talent."
The filmmaker also recalled an incident when he asked Alia what Hollywood lacks that Hollywood has. He added, "I once remember asking her, 'What is it that they have that we don't have? And her straight reply was 'Money'. She said it with great humility. She also said that they have a way of doing things and they are very professional but they have money, otherwise we have it all. I think that confidence is very important for the nation."
Coming back to Heart of Stone, Alia plays an antagonist in the espionage thriller. Gal, who headlines the film, essays Rachel Stone, who comes across as an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed by lead agent Parker, played by Jamie.
Heart of Stone is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gal and Jaron Varsano's Pilot Wave banner. The trailer for the film was recently unveiled at the Tudum event in Brazil this week.
Heart of Stone will premiere on Netflix on 11 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)