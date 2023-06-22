‘My Heart Soars with Pride’: Mahesh Bhatt on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Heart of Stone’ Debut

In his conversation with ETimes, Mahesh shared, "My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who's who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being pygmied by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don't feel slighted or lesser in any way when it comes to international talent."

The filmmaker also recalled an incident when he asked Alia what Hollywood lacks that Hollywood has. He added, "I once remember asking her, 'What is it that they have that we don't have? And her straight reply was 'Money'. She said it with great humility. She also said that they have a way of doing things and they are very professional but they have money, otherwise we have it all. I think that confidence is very important for the nation."