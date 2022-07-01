Sushmita Sen Recalls Mahesh Bhatt Told Her She ‘Can’t Act To Save Her Life’

During her appearance on Tweak India's 'The Icons', in conversation with Twinkle Khanna, Sen said, "I was in LA when I came down to India to visit my family when I got a call from Mahesh Bhatt's office. I was like, 'Director Mahesh Bhatt?' because nobody ever called me for anything. He called and said let's just meet for a cup of coffee. He met and said 'what I want is I want you to play Sushmita Sen in a movie'."