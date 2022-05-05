FIR Filed Against Ekta Kapoor After Court Issues Stay Order Against 'Lock Upp'
'Lock Upp' is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and is available on ALTBalaji.
The Hyderabad Civil Court had earlier ordered a complete stay on the series Lock Upp streaming on Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji. Sanober Baig had filed a petition in court alleging that he is sole owner of the story and script of the concept ‘The Jail’ and has accused Ekta, ALTBalaji, MX Player, and Endemol Shine of infringing upon that copyright.
After the stay order, a FIR has also purportedly been filed against Ekta Kapoor at the Kanchanbagh Police Station in Hyderabad.
The petitioner has claimed that the concept is owned by Pride Media and he is a proprietor and it has been written by Shaantanu Ray and Sheershak Anand. In the petition.
The Hyderabad Court had also prohibited the show from being broadcasted on any electronic medium, OTT platform, or on social media. The show’s finale episode is scheduled to release on 7 May when host Kangana Ranaut will announce the winner.
Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat, Payal Rohatgi, and Karanvir Bohra are some of the show’s contestants. Karan Kundrra is part of the show as a jailor and reports claim that Tejasswi Prakash will appear on the show in a special episode.
The Quint has reached out to ALTBalaji for comment. The copy will be updated with their statement if and when they respond.
