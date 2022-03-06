Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Recalls His Time Spent in a Real Prison
Munawar was arrested last year for allegedly "insulting Hindu deities" during a show.
Munawar Faruqui is currently a contestant in the ALTBalaji reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show sees contestants locked up in a makeshift prison. In a video posted by the channel on Twitter, Munawar is seen recalling the time he spent in an actual prison. The comedian was arrested last year after a complaint was filed against him, alleging that he "insulted Hindu gods and goddesses" during one of his shows.
Talking to the camera from inside the Lock Upp jail, Munawar said that passing time in a prison is very important, yet the most difficult thing to do. He added that he would take walks, but the barrack was so small and crowded that he had to be very careful that he does not end up pushing another prisoner.
Munawar continued by saying that he would wake up in the morning, when the temperature was around seven degree Celcius, and start walking. He said in Hindi, "I would start walking from around seven, feel extremely tired and my feet would become numb. I would sit thinking it must have been 4-5 hours since I have been walking. But then I would look at the clock and see it's only 7:45 am, and I have only been walking for 45 minutes".
