Kangana’s Lock Upp: When Struggles of the Marginalised Become ‘Entertainment’

Eight months on, the institutional death of 84-year-old tribal rights activist Stan Swamy has shrunk the already disputable integrity of India’s loitering justice system, if not of its ignorant state.

Swamy was one of the 16 accused in the Elgar Parishad Bhima Koregaon case in October 2020, involving a group of lawyers, activists, academics and poets who were arrested for allegedly inciting violence in Bhima Koregaon, and for alleged Maoist connections.

Swamy’s passing was sudden, yet not unexpected.