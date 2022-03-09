ADVERTISEMENT

Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Reveals She Was in a Mentally Abusive Relationship

Saisha, who was formerly Swapnil Shinde, used to be in a relationship with a man

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saisha Shinde speaks about her abusive relationship.</p></div>
In the latest episode of the reality show Lock Upp, contestant Saisha Shinde opened up about being mentally abused in a relationship. Saisha, who was formerly Swapnil Shinde, used to be in a relationship with a man.

Speaking to Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey, Saisha said that women are often at the end of abusive relationships but they don't talk about it.

Saisha added,

"Even I was abused in a relationship. It wasn't physical. It was mental abuse, but on another level. He made me feel like I am sh*t. He used to stand outside my door and just wait thinking that someone will come and I'll cheat on him. And, let's say if I cheat on him, he'll catch me red-handed and he will use it against me. He used to climb down the terrace, stand on the pipeline, open the blinders of the bathroom and see, secretly, if I am masturbating. To use that against me."

When Payal asked Saisha why she can't masturbate the latter said, "Because that's the reason that I don't want to have sex with him. Back then, I thought he's saying the right thing but I was never happy in there. Physically, I was never happy at all. I used to always wonder, 'kya mujhe samajh hi nahin aa raha hai' because I was a woman inside who was having sex with a gay man. Obviously, something was wrong but I told myself that I am gay only."

Poonam Pandey also said that she suffered domestic violence for four years before speaking up against it.

