Kartik Aaryan Travels in Economy Class; Fans Call Him 'Most Down-to-Earth Actor'
Kartik Aaryan was recently travelling from Jodhpur to Mumbai in an economy class flight.
Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted travelling in an economy class flight from Jodhpur to Mumbai. The actor received a warm welcome from the astonished passengers on board. While, most of them congratulated Kartik on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, some requested to take selfies with him. Kartik also greeted his fans with a smile and took pictures with them.
A video of the same has gone viral on the internet and some fans are calling Kartik the "most down-to-earth" actor. Here are some reactions:
Take a look at the video here:
Taking to Twitter, another fan shared Kartik's flight video, in which he is enjoying a hot cup of instant noodles and wrote, "This is the 1st time i've seen a Bollywood Actor eating instant noodles. @TheAaryanKartik no doubt why you're masses ke favourite."
A fan also shared a selfie with the actor and wrote, "Imagine being on the same flight as Kartik Aaryan."
One of Kartik's fans wrote, "Sorry by i got tears in my eyes man. Just look at this video. You have gained so much fame, so much stardom this year, but you always remain so humble, so down to earth always. SUPERSTAR KARTIK AARYAN ruling hearts of people of every age group."
On the work front, Kartik has several upcoming projects in the pipeline including, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani, and Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.
