'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Review: Tabu is the Star of This Average Film

The film opens with an elaborate scene of a baba doing chaad-phood to lock Manjulika – the ghost - in a room. Scared family members gather around to watch while he performs the ritual – it's just a ghost after all, let's watch. He manages to lock her in the room after we see her attacking Tabu's character, and the whole family leaves the house.

Eighteen years later we meet Ruhan (Kartik), an unemployed boy who hails from a rich family. After his father passes away all he does is travel.

Kiara Advani, who plays this seedhi saadhi girl Reet, is seen studying in a city. She has never been anywhere expect for her hostel and college. Imagine, four years in a city and that’s all she did because her father, who lives in another city, is very strict and she doesn’t want to upset him.

As luck would have it, Reet accidentally leaves her bag in a cable car, wherein Ruhaan is also seated. Ruhaan sees Reet wave at him from the other cable car, gesturing that it is hers. That’s how the two meet, when he goes to return the bag.

A few seconds later, Reet forgets her phone and when he goes to return that she thinks he’s hitting on her and she throws the phone. When she uses his phone to make a call home, we learn that she is being married off in the next 2-3 days ( she doesn’t want to but has to).

Ruhaan convinces her that they can take the last bus back and attend a music festival because she hasn’t seen anything in her life. She agrees and when they come to get the last bus back they learn that the bus they were on earlier met with an accident and there were no survivors. She makes a call home to inform them that she’s okay, but overhears her cousin sister and her fiancé Sagar talking about how they have always been in love. The family assumes Reet is dead, and she decides to play along so that her sister can be married off to Sagar.

To put her plan into action and to have a shield when she finally reveals to her family she is alive (after her sister and Sagar are married), Reet decides to take Ruhaan to her hometown, Rajasthan, so that he can help her out. After all, they became chaddi-baddis in just 24 hours!