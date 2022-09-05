ADVERTISEMENT
'A Dream Come True': Kartik Aaryan to Star in Anurag Basu’s 'Aashiqui 3'
The 2nd instalment of the hit franchise was directed by Mohit Suri & starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the third instalment of the popular musical love story, Aashiqui 3.
Directed by Ludo filmmaker Anurag Basu, the film is going to be scored by music composer Pritam.
Fresh off the success of this year’s blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan calls this opportunity “a dream come true.” The actor said in a statement,
"The timeless classic 'Aashiqui' is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways".
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 original was a smash hit and starred actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead.
Topics: Anurag Basu Aashiqui 3 Kartik Aaryan
