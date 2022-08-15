ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan Spends Time With Indian Navy Officers Ahead of Independence Day

Actor Kartik Aaryan spent his day on the Indian Navel Ship playing tug of war and making Rotis with the officers.

Actor Kartik Aaryan spent his day on the naval ship playing tug of war, video games, dancing, and even making rotis with the Indian Navy Officers. Taking to social media, the actor shared glimpses from his fun day, ahead of India's 76th Independence Day celebration.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shared a bunch of pictures and videos from his visit on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post, "Jai jawaan!! Ek din nausena ke jabaaz jawaanon ke saath. (Hail Soldiers! A day spent with the brave soldiers)."

In one of the photos, Kartik can be seen posing with a gun next to the officers. The actor also played tug of war, football video games, and performed Bhangra with the officers. In one of the videos, the actor looks stunned by the roti-making machine, as he tries to get his hands on the dough.

On the work front, Kartik has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh's, Freddy co-starring Alaya F, Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada, and Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.

