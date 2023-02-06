ADVERTISEMENT

Juhi Chawla Jets off to Jaisalmer for Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are tying the knot on 7 February, as per reports.

After several years of dating, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on 7 February, as per reports. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already begun in full swing as several Bollywood celebs were spotted arriving in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where the wedding is taking place.

Actor Juhi Chawla has also joined the star-studded guest list. Taking to social media on 6 February, she shared a picture of herself from the flight and captioned it "#SidKiara".

Here, take a look:

For the unversed, Juhi is Kiara’s father’s childhood friend. The Shershaah actor once revealed on Social Media Star With Janice that her parents were childhood friends with Juhi. "My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met… except for Juhi aunty, who is my father’s childhood friend.

"We would meet at birthday parties. I would be dancing and choreographing dances with her kids," Kiara said.

As per reports, the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends following their grand wedding in Rajasthan.

