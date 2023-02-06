Pics: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal All Set to Attend Sidharth & Kiara's Wedding
Isha Ambani was clicked at Jaisalmer airport as she & Anand Piramal get ready to attend Sidharth-Kiara's wedding.
Isha Ambani travelled to Jaisalmer on Sunday, 5 February, night to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Isha is a childhood friend of Kiara's. She was accompanied by her husband Anand Piramal. Isha was dressed in an embroidered white outfit. As per reports, the wedding will take place on 7 February.
Among the guests are Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar.
