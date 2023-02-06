ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal All Set to Attend Sidharth & Kiara's Wedding

Isha Ambani was clicked at Jaisalmer airport as she & Anand Piramal get ready to attend Sidharth-Kiara's wedding.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Isha Ambani travelled to Jaisalmer on Sunday, 5 February, night to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Isha is a childhood friend of Kiara's. She was accompanied by her husband Anand Piramal. Isha was dressed in an embroidered white outfit. As per reports, the wedding will take place on 7 February.

Among the guests are Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar.

Also Read

Pics: Sidharth Malhotra & His Family Arrive at Jaisalmer For His Wedding

Pics: Sidharth Malhotra & His Family Arrive at Jaisalmer For His Wedding

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×