'Ayesha Jhulka & I Were in Films At the Same Time But Never Met': Juhi Chawla
'Hush Hush,' starring Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka, is streaming on Amazon Prime.
Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka worked together for the first time in Tanuja Chandra’s show Hush Hush, which is helmed by multiple female leads. The actors and director sat down with The Quint to talk about their latest project.
Juhi Chawla said that she was 'just so happy' to meet Ayesha Jhulka when they started working together on the show.
“When I heard that I’ll be working with Ayesha Jhulka, because we play sisters in Hush Hush, I was like, ‘Wow!’ Though we were in films at the same time, we never met each other. I was just so happy to meet her on the sets.”
Juhi further said that her role, Ishi, is very different from her previous work and added that director Tanuja Chandra told her that ‘nobody is expecting it’ from her.
Talking about the way roles for women have changed over the years, Ayesha Jhulka said, “I think they’re more real (now). Gone are the days when you had to pretend to be someone else. Now, you have to put the character you’re doing into your own system.”
Tanuja Chandra also opened up about how she chose the cast for her women-led show and how OTT has changed the world of content. The trio also recalls their favourite moments from set which include musical renditions, dancing, being late by more than an hour and much more.
