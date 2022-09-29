'Ayesha Jhulka & I Were in Films At the Same Time But Never Met': Juhi Chawla

Talking about the way roles for women have changed over the years, Ayesha Jhulka said, “I think they’re more real (now). Gone are the days when you had to pretend to be someone else. Now, you have to put the character you’re doing into your own system.”

Tanuja Chandra also opened up about how she chose the cast for her women-led show and how OTT has changed the world of content. The trio also recalls their favourite moments from set which include musical renditions, dancing, being late by more than an hour and much more.

Watch the video for more.