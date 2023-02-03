Here's the Adorable Love Story of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara and Sidharth have always kept their relationship a secret. While you may think that they first met on the sets of Shershaah, that's not the case. The couple first met at the wrap up party of Kiara's 2018 film Lust Stories.

Kiara herself confirmed it in Koffee With Karan Season 7, where she shared, "We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories, which we crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night."

The Kabir Singh actor also confessed that she and Sidharth are definitely more than "close friends."