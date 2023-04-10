Delhi HC Discharges Vivek Agnihotri in Contempt Case After Unconditional Apology

In continuation of the report, a suo moto criminal contempt petition was initiated by the Court after social media users made remarks against Justice Muralidhar for granting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha. The petition was heard by a division bench of Justices Mridul and Vikas Mahajan.

The Kashmir Files director was present in court for the hearing. Anand Ranganathan, the other accused in the case, was also called for his presence in the court by Justice Mridul.

As per Bar and Bench, Ranganathan's advocate, J Sai Deepak, said that there was no order for Ranganathan to be present personally. The counsel, however, assured that Ranganathan will be present in court for his next hearing on 24 May.

The court cautioned Agnihotri to be careful with his remarks in the future, as per Bar and Bench.