Anupam Kher Starts Shooting For Vivek Agnihotri’s 'The Vaccine War'
The film is all set to be his fourth collaboration with Vivek Agnihotri.
Anupam Kher took to social media to announce that he is working on Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War on 2 January 2022. The film is all set to be his fourth collaboration with Agnihotri. He had previously worked in Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. This marks the actor's 534th film.
Anupam Kher took to Twitter to write that the film was inspirational, he wrote, "Announcing my 534th film! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!"
Have a look at the tweet here:
The movie is all set to be released on 15 August 2023 in 11 languages; Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu and Assamese. And it will be produced by Pallavi Joshi’s I Am Buddha Productions and under Abhishek Agarwal banner, Abhishek Agarwal Arts.
