Vivek Agnihotri Tenders Apology To Delhi HC For Tweet Against Justice Muralidhar

In continuation to the report, the court had commenced suo motu criminal contempt proceedings in the matter against Agnihotri and others in 2018. At the time, Justice Muralidhar was a judge of the Delhi High Court. He is currently the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

The Kashmir Files filmmaker filed an affidavit before a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh on Tuesday, offering an apology for his controversial tweets. This arrived after the High Court decided to proceed ex-parte against Agnihotri, Swarajya news portal and Anand Ranganathan.