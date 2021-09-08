Deepika Padukone Set to Launch a Lifestyle Brand Rooted in India

The brand is likely to roll out in 2022 and its name hasn’t been revealed yet.

Deepika Padukone is an internationally recognised actor who stepped into Hollywood in 2017 with the film XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. Deepika made her film debut with the Kannada film Aishwarya, and her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om. She went to act in several films including Cocktail, Piku, and Bajirao Mastani.

Padukone is also an entrepreneur and was named as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2018. She founded the Live Love Laugh foundation in 2015 to destigmatise mental health and raise awareness about the same.

In 2018, she formed her company ‘Ka Productions’ which backed her movie Chhapaak and is also the production company behind her upcoming films The Intern and ’83. Through Ka Productions, Deepika has also invested in the startup Blu Smart, and Drums Food International, the makers of Epigamia yoghurt.