KBC 13: Deepika Padukone Has This Complaint About Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be seen in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.
Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be seen as guest participants in an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The actor and filmmaker will be seen in the Shaandar Shukravar episode, wherein they will try and win money for their respective causes.
In a trailer of the special episode, Deepika can be seen complaining to host Amitabh Bachchan that Ranveer never cooks for her. She says that Ranveer had promised years back that he will make breakfast for her, but has never fulfilled it.
Big B immediately calls up Ranveer and tells him about Deepika's complaint. Ranveer replies, "Now that you (Amitabh Bachchan) have called me about this, I will not only make omelette for Deepika but feed her too".
Ranveer also tells Deepika in Hindi, "Instead of giving Amitabh Bachchan my warm regards, you are complaining about me!"
Deepika and Amitabh are set to star in two films together. They will feature in the Hindi remake of The Intern and will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film.
