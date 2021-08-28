Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Shoot Grand Song for Pathan in Spain

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be shooting a song for their upcoming film Pathan, in Spain. The movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The stars will be shooting a extravagant mounted song in Spain and some crucial parts of the film as well.

A trade source informs, “No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks."

"The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit. All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain," the source added.

The source further said that Pathan will be a ‘visual extravaganza’. “Pathan is turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza that will set screens on fire. Sid Anand and Aditya Chopra want to redefine Indian cinema on the world map and every attempt is being made to achieve this goal,” the source added.