Deepika Padukone Back to Hollywood With a Cross-Cultural Romantic Comedy

Deepika Padukone is all set to play the lead role in a cross-cultural romantic comedy for STXFilms and Temple Hill, that she will produce through her Ka Productions banner, as per a report by Deadline.

Temple Hill Productions’ Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, known for films such as the Twilight franchise and Fault in Our Stars, are in talks with Deepika about the project. Isaac Klausner is overseeing the movie for Temple Hill.