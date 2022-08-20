ADVERTISEMENT

Centre, Punjab Say No Info on Complaint Against Sidhu Moose Wala's 'SYL' Song

YouTube had removed late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song 'SYL' in India.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Centre, Punjab Say No Info on Complaint Against Sidhu Moose Wala's 'SYL' Song
i

It has been two months since YouTube removed late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song 'SYL'. Now, at least two Union government ministries and the Punjab government have stated that they do not have any information about the complaint that led to the song being banned in India by YouTube, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The song spoke about the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which has been a bone of contention between the Punjab and Haryana governments. It was released on Moose Wala’s official YouTube Channel on 23 June, just over a month after he was murdered.

Also Read

Sidhu Moose Wala’s Team Files FIR Against Those Leaking His Unreleased Songs

Sidhu Moose Wala’s Team Files FIR Against Those Leaking His Unreleased Songs
ADVERTISEMENT

Amritpal Singh Khalsa, a fan of Moose Wala, filed three RTI applications — with Punjab government’s home department, Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting — requesting for the “certified copy of the complaint made by the Union Government to Youtube/Google or any other website or chief compliance officer against Sidhu Moose Wala’s SYL Song”.

As per The Indian Express report, Khalsa also sought certified copies of the complaints received by the two Union government ministries against the song.

The reply received from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, accessed by the publication, reads, "RTI application on the subject mentioned above…and to inform in this regard that the desired information is not available with the undersigned CPIO”. The MHA also gave a similar response. Even the Punjab government denied having any such information.

Also Read

Drake Wears Shirt With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Image During Concert in Tribute

Drake Wears Shirt With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Image During Concert in Tribute

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  sidhu moosewala   SYL song 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×