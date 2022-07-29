ADVERTISEMENT

Drake Wears Shirt With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Image During Concert in Tribute

Drake had also paid tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on his radio show.

Drake Wears Shirt With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Image During Concert in Tribute
Rap artist Drake paid tribute to late Sidhu Moose Wala during his concert in Toronto by wearing a t-shirt with a picture of the Punjabi singer. A video from the event, ahead of his upcoming OVO Fest Tour, is going viral on social media.

Drake said on stage, “I'm here tonight, grateful, just as a kid who grew up wide-eyed. I'm a fan, I'm one of you tonight. I'm grateful to be from the greatest city in the world.

A fan wrote, “Mad respect to @Drake for paying tribute to Sidhu Moosewala in Toronto tonight,” and another tweet read, “Seeing Drake rep a Sidhu shirt just shows how big of an impact he had on the music industry, a legend gone to soon.”

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May near the Jawaharke village in Punjab. After his passing, Drake had posted a story on Instagram that read, “RIP MOOSE (bird emoji) @sidhu_moosewala.”

Drake also paid tribute to Moose Wala during his radio show Table for One by playing his tracks ‘295’ and ‘G-Shit’.

Drake Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moose on His Radio Show; Plays His Hit Tracks

