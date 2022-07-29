Drake Wears Shirt With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Image During Concert in Tribute

Rap artist Drake paid tribute to late Sidhu Moose Wala during his concert in Toronto by wearing a t-shirt with a picture of the Punjabi singer. A video from the event, ahead of his upcoming OVO Fest Tour, is going viral on social media.

Drake said on stage, “I'm here tonight, grateful, just as a kid who grew up wide-eyed. I'm a fan, I'm one of you tonight. I'm grateful to be from the greatest city in the world.