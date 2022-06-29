Sidhu Moose Wala’s Team Files FIR Against Those Leaking His Unreleased Songs
A statement shared on Sidhu's Instagram account said that an FIR has been filed against unknown people.
Sidhu Moose Wala's team has warned legal action against those who try to leak and circulate his unreleased songs. A statement shared on Sidhu's Instagram account said that an FIR has been filed against unknown people in connection to the matter.
The team handling Sidhu's social media page shared pictures of FIR copy on Instagram Stories, adding that one accused was already arrested. They noted that while Sidhu's mother Charan Kaur forgave the first accused, the next ones won't be forgiven.
The statement read, "FIR has been filed against unknown persons who leaked and forwarded Sidhu Moose Wala's unreleased songs. We are sharing FIR copy. The first accused who got arrested has been forgiven by Sidhu's mother but we will not forgive next ones. Kindly don't engage in such activities."
The message comes days after Sidhu's last song was released on YouTube. Titled 'SYL', the song was later removed from YouTube India.
Sidhu was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on 29 May.
