Sidhu Moose Wala's SYL Removed From YouTube in India: What Does the Song Say?

Sidhu Moosewala’s first posthumous song - 'SYL' – garnered more than 10 lakh views on YouTube within an hour of release on Thursday 23 June. By Sunday it had crossed 2.5 crore views until it was banned by YouTube from being viewed in India. It crossed 3 crore views by Tuesday, despite the ban.

On 28 June, the Punjab Assembly announced a resolution condemning this ban on SYL.

As the name of song suggests, SYL is based on Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal – a key issue connected to the water rights of Punjab. In the song, Moose Wala also raises the issue of Sikh political prisoners and justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom. All of these are emotive issues for Punjabis, especially Sikhs.