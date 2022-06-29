'Despicable, Unjustifiable': Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker Condemn Udaipur Murder

On 28 June, a tailor was killed in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for his social media post allegedly in support of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remake against Prophet Muhammad. Several celebrities including Shabana Azmi, Gauahar Khan, and Swara Bhasker condemned the act.

Shabana Azmi tweeted, “I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur unequivocally. The culprits should be brought to book and given the severest punishment. Violence has no place in society.”