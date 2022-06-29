Udaipur Tailor Killed Over Supporting Nupur Sharma Had Sought Police Cover

Kanhaiya Lal was at his tailoring shop in Udaipur's busy Dhan Mandi market on the afternoon of Tuesday, 28 June, when his attackers walked in, posing as customers.

He had been taking the measurement of one of the two men, who suddenly brought out a cleaver and charged at Lal, a video shared by the assailants on social media shows. "Kya hua? Batao toh sahi (What happened? Tell me)," the tailor can be heard asking in the chilling clip that has sparked public horror.

A ban on large gatherings has been imposed in Rajasthan for one month after the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal over a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.The two men who filmed the killing – Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari – have been arrested.