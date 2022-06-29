‘Regrettable and Un-Islamic’: Religious Bodies on Murder of Udaipur Tailor

Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan condemned on Tuesday, 28 June, the murder of a tailor in Udaipur and said that Muslims of India will never allow a 'talibanisation' mindset to surface in the country.

“No religion promotes violence against humanity. Especially, in the religion of Islam, all the teachings act as sources of peace,” Khan said in a statement.

Kanhaiya Lal allegedly expressed support to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad. via a social media post. He was killed by two men who said that they are avenging an insult to Islam in Udaipur city's Dhan Mandi area.