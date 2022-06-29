‘Regrettable and Un-Islamic’: Religious Bodies on Murder of Udaipur Tailor
Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan condemned on Tuesday, 28 June, the murder of a tailor in Udaipur and said that Muslims of India will never allow a 'talibanisation' mindset to surface in the country.
“No religion promotes violence against humanity. Especially, in the religion of Islam, all the teachings act as sources of peace,” Khan said in a statement.
Kanhaiya Lal allegedly expressed support to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad. via a social media post. He was killed by two men who said that they are avenging an insult to Islam in Udaipur city's Dhan Mandi area.
“In the gruesome video that surfaced on the internet, some non-ethical minds committed a brutal attack on a poor man which is received as a punishable sin in the Islamic world,” he added. Khan added that the accused were part of certain radical groups that find solution only via the path of violence.
“I strongly discourage this act and plead the government to take a strict action against them. Muslims of India will never allow talibanisation mindset to surface in our motherland,” he said.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Condemns Incident
Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi also condemned the murder.
"Whoever carried out this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion," Qasmi said in a statement.
“There is a rule of law in our country, no one has the right to take the law in their hands,” he added.
‘Condemnable, Regrettable and Un-Islamic,’ Says AIMPLB
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board also reacted to the murder and in a statement said, “Taking the law into your own hands is highly condemnable, regrettable and un-Islamic,” The Times of India reported.
“The insults spoken by (former) BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are very painful for the Muslim community. The inaction of the government against this crime is nothing but rubbing salts on our wounds.”General Secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani quoted by The Times of India
“The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns the incident of brutal killing in Udaipur,” he said.
He further maintained that “nobody can be allowed to take the law into their hands and declaring someone a criminal and then murdering them is a highly condemnable act."
He added that neither the law, neither the Islamic Sharia allows such incidents.
The Board further appealed to the Muslim community to not take law into their own hands and indulge in actions that might cause disturbances in communal harmony and social cohesion.
What Was the Incident?
Kanhaiya Lal allegedly published a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
On 17 June, one of the men who claimed responsibility for the murder published a video indicating that he would be committing the crime. In that video, the alleged killer had said that his video would go viral on the day he commits the murder.
On Tuesday, 28 June, the video of the brutal act also surfaced on social media. After the incident occurred, the two men who claimed to be the murderers, namely Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari, posted a video message later in the day and sent out a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was dispatched by the Union Home Ministry to probe the killing.
Meanwhile, a statewide alert was issued to all superintendents of police and inspectors general to increase the mobility of police forces and ensure the heavy presence of officers on the ground.
(With inputs from PTI and The Times of India)
