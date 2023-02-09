'A Book That Befits Her Extraordinary Life': Boney Kapoor On Sridevi's Biography
Sridevi’s biography is titled 'The Life of a Legend’ and is all set to be launched by the end of this year.
Veteran actor Sridevi’s biography titled 'The Life of a Legend’ is all set to be launched by the end of this year. It is written by debutant author Dhiraj Kumar and is being published by Westland Books. Boney Kapoor took to social media to share the news on 8 February 2023.
The veteran filmmaker and Sridevi's husband also shared his thoughts regarding the biography: “Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person. Dhiraj Kumar is someone she considered family. He is a researcher, writer and columnist. We are happy that he is writing a book that befits her extraordinary life."
Sridevi was one of the most celebrated actors of her time. She made her Bollywood debut in 1979 as a lead actor in Solva Sawan. She is known for her roles in movies like English Vinglish, Chandni, Mr India, Lamhe, Sadma and Laadla. She worked in over 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi film industries.
Sridevi died at the age of 54 in 2018.
Topics: Sridevi boney kapoor
