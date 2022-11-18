'It Has So Much Of The Old & The New': Janhvi Talks About Sridevi's Chennai Home
Janhvi Kapoor was last seen 'Mili.'
Janhvi Kapoor recently gave a house tour of her lavish Chennai bungalow. It was her mother Sridevi's house. In the video the Mili actor spoke about how much she cherished her childhood house also talking about Boney Kapoor’s wedding pics. She also shared enderaing details from her favourite parts of the house.
In one part of the video she went on to say, "A thing I love about this house, apart from the memories, is that it has so much of the old, but also a little bit of the new us. Little things like, in the bathroom in my room, the door doesn’t have a lock because I remember mom refused to put a lock as she was so scared that I would go into the bathroom and talk to boys. So, I was not allowed to have a lock on my bathroom. Now the entire room’s done up… but my bathroom still doesn’t have a lock…”
Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mili. The film was released on Disney + Hostar. And she will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Bawaal.
