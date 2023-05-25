ADVERTISEMENT

Bhojpuri Filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari Found Dead At Hotel Room: Report

Director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was staying at Hotel Tirupati in Sonbhadra for a film's shoot.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Bhojpuri Filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari Found Dead At Hotel Room: Report
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bhojpuri filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found dead in his hotel room in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, as per reports. Tiwari was staying in Hotel Tirupati with his team for a film's shoot. He breathed his last on 24 May, the UP Police confirmed to ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the incident, Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), told ANI, "The body of Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found at his hotel room after the staff members opened it. Reportedly, the director had not responded to anyone and hence the police had to break open the room when they found him dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report."

Tiwari hailed from Maharashtra. More details regarding his death and funeral are currently awaited.

Also Read

'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies in a Car Accident

'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies in a Car Accident

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×