'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies in a Car Accident

The unfortunate news of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's passing was shared by producer JD Majethia on Instagram

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who is popularly known for essaying the role of Jasmine Mavani in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has lost her life in a car accident.

JD Majethia, the producer of the show, shared the unfortunate news on his Instagram story, informing that the mishap took place in North India.

"Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi," Majethia wrote on Instagram.

A screenshot of JD Majethia's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

More details regarding Vaibhavi's death are awaited. Besides the popular daily soap, the late actor had also worked in Chhapaak, alongside Deepika Padukone and Atul Kumar Dubey's horror film Timir.

