UP Police To Put Up Posters of Those Allegedly Involved in Prayagraj Violence
Protests had broken out in Prayagraj on 10 June to demand the arrest of Nupur Sharma over the Prophet row.
The UP Police said on Wednesday, 15 June, that they would put up posters of those who were allegedly involved in violent clashes on 10 June in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, adding that their pictures would also be shared on social media platforms.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar, however, said that some people involved in the clashes had not yet been identified, news agency PTI reported.
However, sharing the pictures of people who can be seen throwing bricks, stones and setting vehicles ablaze would help the police in arresting them, the SSP said, adding that their houses would also be attached in the case.
Violence had broken out on 10 June in Prayagraj to demand the arrest of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
"The arrests are being made after confirming the identities of the accused and as per law," he said.
Meanwhile, the police said that they were reaching out to prominent clerics and elders in the community to maintain peace and harmony in the area.
SC To Hear Plea Against Demolition Drive in UP Tomorrow
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said that it would hear a plea by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the demolition drive in UP on Thursday, 16 June.
This comes after a spate of demolition drives being carried out by the local administrations in Prayagraj and Kanpur over the weekend on properties of those involved in the violence on 10 June.
The demolitions were carried out citing "illegal constructions" by the authorities.
On 12 June, the house of Javed Mohammed, who the police claims to be the key conspirator of the unrest in Prayagraj, was demolished while claiming that the property was illegal.
However, Mohammed's family and lawyer have termed the demolition to be illegal while producing tax receipts for the house and alleging breach of protocol in serving a notice to the family ahead of the demolition.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.