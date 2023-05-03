ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Kapoor Takes 1st Trip With Dad Boney Kapoor; Attends Hans Zimmer's Concert

"Ticked this one off from my bucket list," wrote Arjun Kapoor on Instagram.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
i

Arjun Kapoor took his first-ever trip with dad Boney Kapoor, recently. The father-son duo attended German film scorer Hans Zimmer's live concert in Europe.

Taking to Instagram on 2 May, the actor gave us a glimpse of his fun trip with Boney in a short video.

Sharing the video with his fans, Arjun also penned a heartfelt caption for his dad. He wrote, "HANS ZIMMER LIVE with dad! @boney.kapoor What an experience! This is a dream come true for me... It was emotional, inspiring and incredible. Ticked this one off from my bucket list... a groundbreaking audio and visual show in the truest sense. Watching all my favourites performed by him up close and personal... can it get any better than this? Legendary music. The BEST company. A night to remember."

Here, take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in debutant director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey. The actor is expected to be next seen in The Lady Killer directed by Ajay Bahl.

Topics:  Arjun Kapoor   boney kapoor 

