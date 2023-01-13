‘Kuttey’ Review: Aasmaan Bhardwaj Film Is a Comfort Meal Made by the Wrong Chef

Picture this, you spend a month trying to get a reservation at the new restaurant in town and order your favourite dish. After all that, the dish doesn't live up to the hype and you find yourself missing the comfort of the instant noodles you left at home. That's what Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey feels like.

Kuttey has been directed by Aasmaan, who is also credited for the story and screenplay.