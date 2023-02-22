'Your Love Will Keep Us Going': Boney Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note On Sridevi
Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share an emotional note.
Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram account to remember his late wife, veteran actor, Sridevi on Tuesday, 21 February 2023. The celebrated film producer took to social media to fondly talk about Sridevi, sharing two beautiful photos in the process. The note comes days before her death anniversary.
In one of the posts he wrote, "You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever…."
While in the other post he simply captioned, "Watching us."
Janhvi Kapoor, Boney and Sridevi's daughter, also took to social media to write, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you."
Sridevi passed away on 24 February 2018. Boney's note comes days before her 5th death anniversary. The veteran actor was known for her work in Chandni, Mr India and more.
