Arjun Kapoor Opens Up on Boycott Trend: ‘We Made a Mistake by Being Silent'

The Ek Villain Returns actor also spoke about how the film industry is being affected by all this. Talking about the poor performances of some latest films that received backlash through this trend, Arjun added, "The industry is losing its shine. We have turned a blind eye and said let it be. We believed when the theatres reopen, films will do well and all will be well."

He further added, "The last two months have been detrimental to the film industry because a lot of films have not done well. Do I feel it is a narrative created? No. I feel some films have not been good enough. At the same time, the narrative does not help either. People who are creating the narrative get more ammunition when the film is not as good."