'Sense of Morality is so Depleted': Bhumi Pednekar on Invading Privacy of Celebs
'Bheed' starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will hit the big screens on 24 March.
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming social-political drama Bheed will hit the silver screens on 24 March. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Kapur, among others.
The Quint caught up with the lead actors, Rajkummar and Bhumi, and spoke to them about their film, the impact it had on them, how challenging it was to relive the COVID-19 lockdown on sets, and more.
Talking about Bheed and the impact it had on him, Rajkummar shared, "Of course COVID is the backdrop of the film, but there is much more happening in it. There are so many internal battles and struggles that the people were dealing with among themselves. So, of course, that takes us back to those dark memories. But there are so many social issues that we are trying to touch up on through our film. And it eventually talks about the human spirit; it talks about hope."
"The film primarily shows you the power of humanity in the grimmest of times. There are so many characters, and everyone has their own personal journey in the film around this massive crisis that we were going through globally. They are from different economic backgrounds, but they are all stuck, and they meet in this particular situation in the film."Bhumi, added.
Watch the video for more.
Video Courtesy: Veeru Krishan Mohan
