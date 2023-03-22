Pics: Javed Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza & Others Attend 'Bheed' Screening
'Bheed' directed by Anubhav Sinha, will hit the big screens on 24 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Bheed will soon hit the silver screens. The social-political drama stars Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.
On Wednesday, 22 March, the makers held a special screening of the film for their industry friends in Mumbai. Besides Bheed's leading cast and the director, celebrities such as Javed Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, among others, also arrived for the screening.
Here are some photos from the event:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Bhumi Pednekar Dia Mirza Rajkummar Rao
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.