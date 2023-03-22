ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Javed Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza & Others Attend 'Bheed' Screening

'Bheed' directed by Anubhav Sinha, will hit the big screens on 24 March.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Bheed will soon hit the silver screens. The social-political drama stars Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

On Wednesday, 22 March, the makers held a special screening of the film for their industry friends in Mumbai. Besides Bheed's leading cast and the director, celebrities such as Javed Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, among others, also arrived for the screening.

Here are some photos from the event:

Anubhav Sinha Reacts to PM Modi's Speech Being Removed From 'Bheed' Trailer

Topics:  Bhumi Pednekar   Dia Mirza   Rajkummar Rao 

