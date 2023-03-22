Pics: Javed Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza & Others Attend 'Bheed' Screening

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Bheed will soon hit the silver screens. The social-political drama stars Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

On Wednesday, 22 March, the makers held a special screening of the film for their industry friends in Mumbai. Besides Bheed's leading cast and the director, celebrities such as Javed Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, among others, also arrived for the screening.

Here are some photos from the event: