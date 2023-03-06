Bheed Teaser: Rajkummar Rao Film Looks Like a Gripping Narrative On the Lockdown
Rajkummar Rao's Bheed is all set to release on 24 March.
The teaser for Rajkummar Rao's Bheed dropped on Monday, 6 March. The film also stars Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles. The Anubhav Sinha film seems to be a gripping tale on the 2020 Lockdown.
At the trailer's premise, we see glimpses of all those suffering due to the lockdown. We see packed trains and buses filled with migrant workers who are desperate to get home. After the opening sequence, we see a glimpse of each of the major characters of the movie with a voice-over from Rajkummar.
Th makers had earlier released another teaser for the film. The previous teaser compared the 1947 Partition with the 2020 Lockdown through visuals.
Take a look, here:
Talking about his film the director shared in a media statement, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India Partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colours from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country."
Bheed is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar and will hit the big screens on 24 March, the day when the lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India.
Topics: Bhumi Pednekar Rajkummar Rao Anubhav Sinha
