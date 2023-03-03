'Bheed' Teaser: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar in Anubhav Sinha's Film on Lockdown

The first look pictures from the film reveal that Rao will essay the role of a police inspector, while Pednekar plays a doctor in the film. The socio-political drama has been shot across Lucknow, India.

Bheed is a film about "Our darkest times in black and white." Talking about his film, Sinha shared in a media statement, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India Partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colours from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country."