ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon to Participate in 'Mann Ki Baat @100' Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio talk 'Mann Ki Baat' completes its 100th episode this month.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon to Participate in 'Mann Ki Baat @100' Conclave
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio talk 'Mann Ki Baat' will complete its 100th episode this month. On Wednesday, 26 April, actors Raveena Tandon and Aamir Khan and sports personalities like Deepa Malik and Nikhat Zareen, along with renowned journalists, entrepreneurs, and radio jockeys, will take part in the national conclave.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by The Indian Express, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the daylong conclave, and I&B Minister Anurag Thakur will be the guest of honour. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mos for Pankaj Chaudhary, and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be present at the valedictory session.

In continuation of the report, over 100 citizens across India out of the 700 individuals that PM Modi has mentioned in his episodes so far will also attend the event organised by the I&B Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conclave will incorporate a variety of activities, including two book launches, four thematic sessions, and the unveiling of a commemorative postage stamp and coin on 'Mann Ki Baat @100.'

Also Read

PM's Remarks on Malnutrition During 'Mann Ki Baat' Shared With Misleading Claim

PM's Remarks on Malnutrition During 'Mann Ki Baat' Shared With Misleading Claim

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Narendra Modi   Aamir Khan   Mann Ki Baat 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×