Does India Want Narendra Modi As PM in 2024? BJP's VP Jay Panda Responds

After four years of joining the Bharatiya Janta Party, former member of parliament, Baijayant Jay Panda explains why the party has found success across the country.

In this freewheeling, no holds barred conversation with The Quint, Panda responds to questions on the BJP government on several issues like confrontations with China, situation in Kashmir, Bharat Jodi Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, and PM Narendra Modi's potential third term in 2024.