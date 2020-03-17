CINTAA Will Help If An Actor Does Not Want to Shoot: Sushant Singh

The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant precautionary measures have led to the suspension of all film, television and web series shoots in Mumbai’s entertainment industry from 19 March. This is an unprecedented move which will cause losses amounting to crores for the industry and hit its unorganised daily wage sector the hardest.

Speaking about the how the industry and its federations are dealing with the pandemic, Sushant Singh, actor and General Secretary of the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), says, “We are grappling in the dark, trying to figure out what exactly we can do in this situation. It’s a pandemic and we are definitely not equipped to deal with it at all. For now, except for relaying the same information that the government has been sending there is little that we can do.”